119 Indians being deported from the US in the second set, flight to land in Amritsar

Soon after becoming the American President for the second time, Donald Trump has started deporting illegal immigrants using both military and commercial flights. As part of this exercise, over 100 Indians who had entered the USA illegally have been sent back to India. A military plane carrying the first batch of 104 Indians had landed in Amritsar last week.

Now, another set of illegal immigrants is set to reach Amritsar on Saturday, February 15. 119 illegal immigrants are being sent back on this flight.

The next such flight is expected to arrive on February 16. Reportedly, over half of the people in the current flight are from Punjab, hence the decision to land the flight in Amritsar.

It remains unclear whether a US aircraft will bring the deportees or if the Indian government has arranged a flight.