Businessman Anil Ambani has filed a defamation suit in the Delhi High Court against NDTV, accusing the news channel of publishing defamatory articles about him and his companies in connection with cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

During the hearing on Thursday, Ambani’s counsel told the court that the Adani Group, which holds the majority stake in NDTV, is interested in taking over his companies. He alleged that the channel has carried out a “targeted smear campaign” by publishing around 72 pointed articles against him in the last few months to facilitate the “predatory strategies” of its owners.

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to NDTV and its CEO and Editor-in-Chief, Rahul Kanwal, on Ambani’s application seeking an interim injunction against further publication of such reports. The court declined to pass any immediate order of restraint and listed the matter for further hearing on 18 July 2026, noting that issues involving Article 19(1)(a) (freedom of speech and expression) require detailed consideration.

Ambani has sought damages of over ₹2 crore, which he has offered to donate to charity. The suit names NDTV, NDTV Convergence Limited, IANS (also owned by the Adani Group), AMG Media Networks Limited, and several senior journalists and editors.

Ambani has argued that through its reports, NDTV is trying to cause panic in the markets, adversely influence public perception of Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, and manipulate market sentiment to serve the Adani Group’s vested interests.

Advocate Shri Venkatesh, appearing for Ambani, argued that while cases are filed against entities like Reliance Communications Limited or other group companies, NDTV headlines and reports repeatedly name Anil Ambani personally, creating a misleading impression. He cited specific instances, such as a report claiming assets worth ₹1,400 crore were attached against Ambani and another suggesting he was restrained from leaving the country, when he had given a voluntary undertaking before the Supreme Court.⁠

“There have been 72 pointed publications against me. Every time a person is arrested… I am distinct from the entity,” the counsel submitted. He contended that such coverage was aimed at causing panic in the markets, damaging the reputation and goodwill of the Reliance ADA Group, and adversely affecting public perception and market sentiment.

The court observed that the distinction between “news and views” would need examination and that an injunction could not be granted on the first hearing without giving the media house an opportunity to respond. Justice Prasad said that the matter involves Article 19 (freedom of speech) rights and, therefore, he will issue notice to the media house before considering the plea for interim injunction.

This development comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Ambani’s group companies by investigative agencies. The matter will now be heard in detail in July.