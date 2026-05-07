On 6th May, a Personal Assistant and a close aide of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendhu Adhikari, Chandranath Rath, was shot dead in North 24 Parganas district. West Bengal is witnessing a rise in political tension following the BJP’s massive victory in the Assembly elections.

Rath was attacked in the Doharia area of Madhyamgram around 10:20 pm. According to the media reports, he was returning home to Barasat when around eight motorcycle-borne attackers intercepted his car and opened fire at close range. At the time of the incident, Rath was sitting beside the driver. He was hit by multiple bullets and died on the spot. His driver also suffered serious injuries and was later shifted to SSKM Hospital for treatment.

#WATCH | Barasat, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal: Visuals of the car of the alleged suspect, seized by police.



BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandranath was shot dead near Madhyamgram last night. pic.twitter.com/OJ1yoHT0iZ — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2026

Police call it a planned murder

Police officials said the attackers appeared to have carried out the murder in a planned manner. A senior officer said, “It’s a planned murder. Because after he shot Rath, the killer waited for him to die.”

Rath was first taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. One of the doctors confirmed that two injured persons had been brought to the emergency ward. “While one was brought dead, the other had sustained gunshot injuries,” the doctor said.

Soon after receiving information about the attack, Adhikari and Rath’s wife rushed to the hospital.

BJP blames TMC, political tensions rise

The incident has further increased political tension in the state. West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya strongly reacted to the killing and blamed the ruling All India Trinamool Congress for the deteriorating law and order situation.

“This was expected. How low can they get?” Bhattacharya said while speaking to reporters. He added, “Earlier, they attacked our leaders, including Suvendu and Dilip Ghosh. Killing the Leader of the Opposition’s PA is a message. We will take legal steps.”

On the other hand, the TMC condemned the incident and also referred to the deaths of its own workers in recent violence. In a statement posted on X, the party said, “We strongly condemn the brutal murder of Chandranath Rath in Madhyamgram tonight, along with the killing of three other TMC workers in incidents of post-poll violence.”

The party demanded a court-monitored CBI investigation and said, “Violence and political killings have no place in a democracy, and the guilty must be held accountable at the earliest.”

Investigation underway

According to police, an investigation has already started. West Bengal Director General of Police Siddh Nath Gupta said live rounds and empty cartridges were recovered from the crime spot.

“We have started the investigation. The four-wheeler used in the crime has been seized, but it is being reported that the number plate is fake and has been tampered with,” Gupta said. He added that CCTV footage is being checked and eyewitnesses are being questioned.

West Bengal DGP Siddh Nath Gupta, on Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandra being shot dead, says, “We have started the investigation into the case.



We have seized the four-wheeler used in the crime, but it is being reported that the number plate of the vehicle is false and has been… https://t.co/PJYEQ3WLUC pic.twitter.com/8KD0xBJ03X — Organiser Weekly (@eOrganiser) May 6, 2026

Rath, originally from Chandipur in Purba Medinipur, had earlier served in the Indian Air Force. He had been working closely with Adhikari since 2018 and became one of his most trusted aides after Adhikari joined the BJP.