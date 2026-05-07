The Bihar government, led by Samrat Choudhary, is all set for cabinet expansion on Thursday, 7th May, with around 31 leaders likely to take oath as ministers. One of the biggest talking points ahead of the expansion is the possible entry of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, into the cabinet.

According to the media reports, calls have already been made to leaders who are likely to become ministers. The final list was reportedly prepared late Wednesday night after several meetings between BJP and JDU leaders in Patna. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended important discussions with senior NDA leaders before the expansion.

JDU likely to include old and new faces

Several senior JDU leaders who were part of the earlier Nitish Kumar government are expected to return to the cabinet. Along with experienced leaders, a few fresh names are also likely to get opportunities this time.

Among the names doing the rounds are Shweta Gupta, who may become a minister for the first time, and Damodar Rawat, who has reportedly already received a call for the oath ceremony.

There is also strong buzz around Nishant Kumar joining the government. Sources close to the family said he had initially refused the offer last month, but later agreed after repeated requests from senior JDU leaders and party workers. Nishant, who recently entered active politics and joined the Janata Dal (United), is an engineering graduate and has now become an important face in Bihar politics.

BJP finalises its ministerial list

From the BJP side, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha is expected to take the oath again. Other BJP leaders likely to become ministers include Kedar Gupta, Mithilesh Tiwari, Nitish Mishra, Pramod Chandravanshi, Rama Nishad, Lakhindra Paswan, Sanjay Singh Tiger and Engineer Shailendra.

Sources told India Today, the BJP leadership has decided to include two Brahmin leaders in the cabinet, Nitish Mishra and Mithilesh Tiwari. However, senior BJP leader Mangal Pandey is unlikely to find a place in the new cabinet.

Suspense over Upendra Kushwaha’s party

There is still uncertainty regarding representation from Rashtriya Lok Morcha, led by Upendra Kushwaha. Sources said Kushwaha held talks with Amit Shah till late Wednesday night.

Deepak Prakash, who is Upendra Kushwaha’s son, is likely to be included in the cabinet from the RLM quota. He had also served as a minister in the earlier Nitish Kumar government despite not being a member of either House.

Amit Shah reached Patna on Wednesday evening,6th May, and was welcomed by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary at the airport. He later visited the Panchroopi Hanuman temple before attending meetings with BJP and NDA leaders.

Several top NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Minister Chirag Paswan, are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony at Gandhi Maidan.