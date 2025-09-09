Another Pahalgam attack accused killed: Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Amir Ahmad Dar neutralised in Kulgam encounter

After the Pahalgam terror attack, another militant from the list of 14 identified terrorists, Amir Ahmad Dar, was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. Amir was one of the two terrorists neutralised by the Indian Army during the ongoing Kulgam encounter, which has continued for the past 24 hours.

According to media reports, Amir Ahmad was a resident of Shopian and had joined Lashkar-e-Taiba in September 2023. The second slain terrorist has been identified as Rehman Bhai, a Pakistani national who had been active in the Pir Panjal region for quite some time. He too was associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Notably, Amir Ahmad’s name was on the list of 14 local terrorists released after the Pahalgam attack. So far, security forces have eliminated 8 of them, including 3 Hizbul Mujahideen and 3 Lashkar terrorists. Those killed include Zubair Ahmad Wani alias Abu Ubaida, Sopore’s Adil Rehman, Asif Ahmad, Nasir Ahmad, Haroon Rashid, and Zakir Ahmad.