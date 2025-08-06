Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus finally agrees to give a definite date for next elections, says will be held in February 2026 before Ramzan begins

Bangladesh will finally hold its first election since the Sheikh Hasina government was toppled in a coup in August 2024. The country’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus has been ruling the country since then and has postponed the date for the elections to elect a new government multiple times.

Yunus said in his address on the anniversary of Hasina’s removal that the interim government would formally request the Election Commission to conduct the polls before the start of Ramzan, likely to start on February 18 in Bangladesh.

Yunus became the undemocratic, de-facto leader of Bangladesh on 8th August 2024, following the ‘invitation’ of the radical Islamists who helped unseat Sheikh Hasina and forced her to flee to India.

Since then, he has promised to hold elections several times before changing his mind and has held on to power. It will be interesting to see if he does hold the elections in February 2026.