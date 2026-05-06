BJP slams TMC’s ‘Gunda Vahini’ for impersonating its workers to create disorder in West Bengal

A fresh political flashpoint has erupted in West Bengal after the BJP slammed elements linked to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for attempting to masquerade as BJP workers to trigger unrest in the aftermath of the Assembly election results.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Wednesday evening, 6th May, the BJP’s West Bengal unit alleged that members of the TMC’s so-called “Gunda Vahini” were trying to create confusion and disorder across the state by impersonating BJP supporters during incidents of post-poll violence. The party said the impersonation was aimed at misleading the public and tarnishing the BJP’s image at a time when tensions remain high following the electoral outcome.

The BJP asserted that it would not tolerate any attempt to indulge in “political masquerading”, intimidation, or lawlessness. The party said strict legal action should be taken against those found engaging in violence or attempting to take the law into their own hands. Emphasising that the people of Bengal had voted for “change”, the BJP stated that the era of politics allegedly driven by fear and criminality was coming to an end and that governance based on accountability and rule of law must prevail.

The statement comes amid mounting concern over post-poll clashes in several parts of the state after the counting of votes on 4th May. According to the West Bengal Police, at least two people have lost their lives in election-related violence since counting day, while 433 individuals have been arrested in connection with various incidents reported across districts.