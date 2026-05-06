Even after losing the election, incidents of political hooliganism continue to surface in West Bengal. In one such case from Tollygunge in Kolkata, HPCL petrol pump owner Shalini Sen narrated how a group of TMC goons created chaos at her petrol pump.

Kolkata, West Bengal: HPCL Petrol Pump Owner, Tollygunge, Shalini Sen says, "Yesterday evening, when I had gone home, around 30–40 miscreants from the previous regime came to the petrol pump in an intoxicated state. They threatened my manager regarding the parking of a large fuel… pic.twitter.com/QVEq2L2lFR — IANS (@ians_india) May 6, 2026

Speaking to IANS, Sen told that the trouble began on Tuesday, 5th May, late at night when around 30-40 intoxicated men arrived at the petrol pump carrying flags and applying saffron tilak on their foreheads. They reportedly told the staff that they now belonged to the saffron party and started threatening the manager over a fuel tanker parked at the pump. The group warned that the tanker had to be removed within 10 minutes or they would create a disturbance.

Sen said her manager called her in panic because it was very late, and arranging a driver immediately was difficult. To avoid confrontation, the staff chose not to argue with the drunk men, after which the group eventually left the spot.

The next morning, Sen reached the petrol pump and decided to lock a room inside the premises, which, according to her, had become a regular place for these TMC goons to gather, drink alcohol and smoke at night. She said she had repeatedly complained earlier that alcohol and smoke should not be there inside a public fuel station, but the goons never listened.

However, within minutes of locking the room, another group of nearly 20-25 men arrived with bricks and began breaking the lock while shouting aggressively. Sen said she tried to stop them and told them that such hooliganism was unacceptable, but they refused to listen.

During the chaos, Sen received a phone call from a person identifying himself as BJP advocate Chandan, who informed her that police forces were being sent to the petrol pump immediately. Shortly afterwards, police personnel, along with CRPF forces, reached the location and questioned both sides.

Sen claimed that in front of the police, the men openly said, “Now we are the goons of the saffron party.” She further stated that for the first time, the police firmly responded that such behaviour would not be tolerated anymore and that no political party’s goons would be allowed to run terror in Bengal. According to Sen, the officers clearly told them that hooliganism would stop and women would be allowed to work without fear.

Shalini Sen also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that people in Bengal are finally getting an opportunity to breathe, live and work fearlessly.

Bengal’s ‘Party Goons’ culture

West Bengal has long witnessed a culture where local troublemakers often attach themselves to whichever political party is in power. In many areas, such people are not officially connected to the party leadership, but they use party flags and the party’s name to create fear, threaten local businesses and occupy public spaces for their hooliganism. With changing political situations, many such groups also might be changing their party colours to continue their local influence. However, as the petrol pump owner has narrated, police and CRPF are aware of the situation. And are ensuring that the ‘Gunda culture’ ends with TMC’s rule.

BJP attacks TMC over “Gunda Culture”

The BJP has strongly targeted the TMC over what it called Bengal’s “gunda culture.” The party said it wants to end mafia-raj and syndicate rule in the state. Amit Shah has repeatedly stated that the BJP will establish the rule of law in Bengal and that people should no longer live in fear of political violence, bomb culture and local goons.

Referring to violence-prone areas, Shah had said that people should not be scared of Mamata Banerjee’s goons and should answer them through ballots. BJP leaders have also claimed that strict action will be taken against criminal elements operating under political protection.

Meanwhile, BJP West Bengal state spokesperson Debjit Sarkar clarified in a social media post that nobody can declare themselves a BJP member on their own. He stated that unless the party formally accepts someone, they cannot claim to represent the BJP.