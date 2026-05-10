The headmistress of a government school in Chhattisgarh has been suspended after she was found to be attempting to lure her students into Christianity. Lakshmi Devi Bhardwaj, headmistress of PM Shri Government Girls Primary School in Baloda, has been placed under immediate suspension following an internal inquiry by the district education department after complaints by parents. She faces serious allegations of attempting to influence and convert students to Christianity, promoting hatred toward Hindu culture and deities, and financial misconduct involving school funds.

According to the official suspension order issued by the District Education Officer (DEO), Janjgir-Champa, villagers and parents had complained that Bhardwaj was luring children in the school by encouraging Christian practices. As per the complaint, she was making students recite songs such as “God is Great” or “Hallelujah” during morning prayer assemblies instead of the national anthem Jana Gana Mana.

BIG UPDATE FROM CHHATTISGARH



Head of a government primary school suspended for converting students into Christianity and instilling Hindu-hate in them



Lakshmi Devi Bhardwaj, a crypto-convert, was headmistress of Government Primary School, Baloda, Jangir-Champa district



Last… pic.twitter.com/VziY4gnhox — Rashtra Jyoti (@RashtraJyoti) May 10, 2026

She is also accused of instilling anti-Hindu sentiments by criticising Hindu customs and deities. The parents alleged that attempts were being made to alienate young children from their religious and cultural beliefs.

The order further notes that an FIR (No. 261/2025) was registered against her last year at Baloda Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 126 and 135(3) , over fears of disturbing public peace due to the alleged religious activities. Bhardwaj was booked but later released on bail.

The probe also uncovered financial irregularities. The DEO’s report states that Bhardwaj allegedly failed to cooperate with the School Management Committee (SMC), attempted to obtain approvals without physical verification of purchases, and misused grants under schemes like Samagra Shiksha for the years 2021-22 to 2023-24. This included issuing fake bills and purchase orders in the names of relatives or acquaintances and personally withdrawing the funds.

A show-cause notice was issued to Bhardwaj, but her reply was found unsatisfactory. The matter escalated on 7 May 2026 during a public grievance redressal camp in the area, where parents and villagers directly raised the complaints before the Collector. The Collector directed immediate action, leading to the suspension under Rule 9 of the Chhattisgarh Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1966, for gross misconduct violating the Conduct Rules, 1965.

During the period of suspension, Bhardwaj’s headquarters have been fixed at the office of the Block Education Officer in Baloda. She will receive subsistence allowance as per government rules.