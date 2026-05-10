UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inducts 6 new Ministers in his Cabinet: Here are the BJP leaders who got responsibilities

Just months before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, 10th May, expanded his cabinet by inducting six leaders into the state government. The oath-taking ceremony was held at Jan Bhavan in Lucknow, where Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office to the new ministers.

UP Cabinet Expansion Live: दो मंत्रियों का प्रमोशन, 6 नए चेहरे… UP में योगी मंत्रिमंडल का हुआ विस्तार



भूपेंद्र चौधरी और मनोज पांडेय समेत 6 नेताओं ने शपथ ले ली है, जबकि 2 मंत्रियों को प्रमोट किया गया है.



उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार में आज बड़ा मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार हुआ. राजधानी लखनऊ में… pic.twitter.com/joDlSkbFPU — AajTak (@aajtak) May 10, 2026

Apart from the induction of six new faces, two existing ministers in the Yogi government were also promoted during the cabinet reshuffle, making the expansion politically important ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary gets place in cabinet

Former Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary was among the key leaders who took the oath as minister. His entry into the cabinet is being seen as a major organisational and political move by the BJP ahead of the elections.

UP Cabinet expansion:



BJP leader Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh takes oath as UP Minister at Jan Bhavan in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/Ifm4ktVOVq — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) May 10, 2026

Manoj Kumar Pandey takes oath as minister

Former Samajwadi Party leader Manoj Kumar Pandey, who had joined the BJP earlier, was also sworn in as minister in the Yogi cabinet. His inclusion is expected to strengthen the party’s outreach in several regions.

Four other BJP leaders also inducted

Along with Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Manoj Kumar Pandey, BJP leaders Krishna Paswan, Surendra Diler, Hansraj Vishwakarma and Kailash Rajput also took oath as ministers during the ceremony.

The cabinet expansion is being viewed as an effort by the BJP to improve social and regional representation before the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. By bringing in leaders from different political and social backgrounds, the party is aiming to further strengthen its position in the state.