Marking the formal beginning of the third consecutive NDA government in Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma was today unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party as well as the NDA Legislature Party. The election paves the way for him to take oath as Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term on May 12.⁠

The BJP Legislature Party meeting was held at the party office in Basistha Chariali, Beltola, Guwahati, in the presence of Union Minister and former BJP national president JP Nadda, who served as the central observer, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as co-observer. Eight BJP MLAs proposed Dr Sarma’s name for the post of legislature party leader. The decision was later ratified by the NDA Legislature Party meeting, with full support from alliance partners, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).⁠

JP Nadda announced the decision after the conclusion of BJP and NDA meetings. Following the election, Dr Sarma, along with senior NDA leaders, is scheduled to call on Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya later today at Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the new government.

The grand oath-taking ceremony will be held on May 12 at 11 am at the Khanapara Veterinary Field in Guwahati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be the chief guest, with several chief ministers, Union ministers and top BJP leaders in attendance.

Addressing the gathering after his name was announced, Himanta Biswa Sarma said his govt will work towards making Assam one of the top states in the country. In a post on X, he said, “With the blessings of Maa Kamakhya and the support of the people of Assam, I look forward to continuing the journey which our party started in 2016 to serve Aai Asomi and be in its service 24*7.”

The NDA’s decisive victory in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, securing 102 seats in the 126-member House, with the BJP alone winning 82, has been described as a historic “hat-trick with a century,” giving the party its first full majority in the state. Dr Sarma’s leadership has been credited for the impressive performance, which saw the alliance sweep seats dominated by ethnic Assamese, tribal and Bengali-Hindu voters.⁠ The two NDA allies, AGP and BPF, won 10 seats each.

Congress has been reduced to 19 MLAs in the 124-member house, and 18 of the new Congress MLAs are Muslims. AIUDF managed to win just 2 seats. Congress ally Raijor Dal won 2 seats, while TMC won 1.