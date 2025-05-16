Friday, August 15, 2025

Chinese, Pak air defence systems no match for India’s BrahMos Missiles: John Spencer, Chair of urban warfare studies

American urban warfare expert, John Spencer, Chair of urban warfare studies, said that India demonstrated both offensive and defensive superiority, sending a message that it can hit “anywhere in Pakistan, anytime”. Notably, John Spencer had earlier called Operation Sindoor a decisive victory for India.

John Spencer said, “India was successful in hitting across Pakistan and defending itself successfully, including against Pakistani drone attacks and high-speed missiles.”

Spencer highlighted that India’s BrahMos missiles can penetrate Pakistan’s Chinese delivered weapons at will and can strike any target in Pakistan.

John Spencer said, “Chinese air defence systems and missiles are sub-par vis a vis India’s systems. India’s BrahMos missile was able to penetrate Chinese and Pakistani air defence systems. India’s message was clear. It can hit anywhere in Pakistan anytime.”

