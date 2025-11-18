A man was arrested at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport after he tried to attack two taxi drivers with a knife during a quarrel, police said on Monday (17th November). The accused, identified as Sohail Ahmed, was taken into custody late on Sunday night (16th November) and has been booked under the Arms Act. He has now been sent to judicial custody.

The incident took place near the arrival lane of Terminal 1. A video of the episode, which later surfaced on social media, shows Sohail running towards the taxi drivers while holding a long knife. Before he could reach them, CISF personnel on duty noticed the situation and quickly stepped in.

In a post shared on X, the CISF shared the video of the incident and said that with the timely intervention by CISF, a major crime was averted at Bengaluru Airport.

Timely intervention by CISF, averted a major crime at Bengaluru Airport.



Around midnight on 16 Nov, a man armed with a long metal knife charged toward two taxi drivers at the T1 Arrival area of @BLRAirport. ASI/Exe Sunil Kumar & team acted swiftly, overpowered the attacker and… pic.twitter.com/upFWXEtTaW — CISF (@CISFHQrs) November 17, 2025

“Around midnight on 16th November, a man armed with a long knife charged towards two taxi drivers at the T1 Arrival area of the Bengaluru Airport. ASI/Exe Sunil Kumar and team acted swiftly, overpowered the attacker and recovered the knife, preventing any harm to passengers or staff,” it said.

According to the CISF, the initial inquiry suggests that the attack was connected to an earlier dispute between the accused and the taxi drivers. They said the matter was handed over to the KIA police as soon as the situation was brought under control.

A senior police officer confirmed the arrest and said further investigation is underway. “We have registered a case under the Arms Act and arrested the accused. He has been sent to judicial custody,” he said.