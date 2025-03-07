After stopping all military intelligence to Ukraine, including crucial intelligence, US President Donald Trump has said that he is considering large-scale sanctions and tariffs against Russia for continuing bombing Ukraine. He asked Ukraine and Russia to come to the negotiating table immediately, before it is too late.

Trump said that he is considering more sanctions and tariffs against Russia because Russia is absolutely “pounding” Ukraine on the battlefield. Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social, “Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely “pounding” Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED. To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!”

Donald Trump paused all military aid to Ukraine on Tuesday, days after the heated argument with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House. During the meeting, Zelenskyy tried to stall the peace deal, seeking more weapons and aid to prolong the war. Trump has accused Zelenskyy of seeking to continue the war with US funding, instead of try to end it. He also accused the Ukrainian president of disrespecting the USA during the meeting.

After Trump stopped all aides to Ukraine, Zelenskyy said that he is ready for a peace deal. He said that he is ready to work under Trump’s leadership to bring an immediate end to the war. Zelenskyy also expressed his regret for the White House meeting earlier on Friday that ‘did not go as it was supposed to’.