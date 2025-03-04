ED arrests SDPI national president MK Faizy from Delhi airport in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested MK Faizy, the national president of the SDPI, the political arm of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with a money laundering case.

Faizy was apprehended at the Delhi airport while trying to board a flight and was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On February 28, the ED had raided Faizy’s properties in Kerala.

The PFI and eight affiliate organisations working under it were banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs in September 2022, after multiple arrests and investigations by the NIA flagged their criminal activities and efforts to spread radicalisation across the country. The SDPI has been maintaining that they are an independent organisation and unrelated to PFI, but many reports have cited them as the political arm of the PFI.