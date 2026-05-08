Actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) moved decisively closer to forming the next government in Tamil Nadu, after the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] formally extended unconditional support to the party.

Both the communist parties have written letters to the governor affirming their support for the TVK to form the government.

TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the April 2026 Assembly elections with 108 seats, but fell short of the 118-seat majority mark in the 234-member House. Vijay himself won from two constituencies, meaning the party will effectively field 107 MLAs once he vacates one seat.

With the Indian National Congress already extending support through its five MLAs earlier this week, today’s backing from the two Left parties (two MLAs each) has taken TVK’s tally to 116 seats.

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), which has two MLAs, is also set to extend support, however no official confirmation has come yet. However, CPI(M) state secretary TT Shanmugam said that the VCK will also take the same decision as the communists. He said, “VCK has also said that they will take the same decision, as CPI and CPI (M). VCK is also giving their support to TVK. Soon, the VCK leader will come and tell this to you all.”

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: CPI and CPI(M) extend unconditional support to TVK for the formation of government.



CPI(M) state secretary TT Shanmugam says, "VCK has also said that they will take the same decision, as CPI and CPI (M). VCK is also giving their support to TVK. Soon, the… pic.twitter.com/KEuuZuANW2 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2026

A joint press conference by CPI, CPI(M), and VCK was also expected later today to make the announcement official. If the VCK’s two MLAs join, the total will reach exactly 118, the magic number required for a clear majority.

Reports indicate Vijay has already staked a fresh claim with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, citing support from 121 MLAs in a draft letter that also lists the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (2 MLAs) and Indian Union Muslim League (1 MLA) as backers. TVK leaders have expressed confidence that the Governor will invite Vijay to form the government and prove majority on the floor of the House at the earliest.

The developments mark a stunning debut for TVK, which contested its first-ever Assembly election. The party’s surge has upended Tamil Nadu’s traditional Dravidian bipolar politics, forcing both the DMK (59 seats) and AIADMK (47 seats) into damage-control mode amid speculation of a possible tie-up between the two arch-rivals.

Congress’s decision to break ranks with its long-time ally DMK and back TVK has resulted in DMK exiting the India Alliance. The party today wrote to the Lok Sabha speaker seeking a separate sitting arrangement for its MPs in the lower house.