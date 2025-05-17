Haryana student arrested for spying for Pakistan, had shared sensitive information with ISI during his visit through Kartarpur Corridor

Devendra Singh Dhillon, a 25-year-old political science student from Haryana, was arrested on May 12 for allegedly spying for Pakistan. A Masters student at Patiala’s Khalsa College, Dhillon reportedly traveled to Pakistan via the Kartarpur Corridor last November and began sharing sensitive information—including images of Patiala’s military cantonment—with officers of Pakistan’s ISI.

His Facebook activity, which included photos of firearms, triggered the initial probe. Police say Pakistani handlers had invested heavily in him. His phone and bank records are now under forensic scrutiny to trace the espionage money trail.

Dhillon’s arrest is the second such case in Haryana this week. Just days ago, 24-year-old Nauman Ilahi, a security guard in Panipat, was nabbed for passing on intel to Pakistani agents through relatives’ bank accounts.

Earlier today, Haryana based YouTuber and travel blogger Jyoti Malhotra was arrested for spying for Pakistan.

This surge in spy arrests follows India’s precision strikes on terror targets during Operation Sindoor on May 7, which led to a ceasefire agreement on May 10. But while guns may have fallen silent at the border, the espionage game appears to be heating up behind the scenes.