Ex-TMC MLA Humayun Kabir, who laid Babri Masjid foundation in Bengal, says he made anti-Hindu remarks on Mamata Banerjee’s orders to help Yusuf Pathan

Mamata Banerjee & Humayun Kabir (Image via Telegraph India & Voters' verdict)

Suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir has triggered a fresh political row in West Bengal after making serious claims against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The controversy intensified after BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared a video in which Kabir is heard saying that he was instructed by Mamata to make communal statements during the election period.

In the video, Humayun Kabir says that Mamata Banerjee gave him directions to ensure the electoral victory of TMC leader Yusuf Pathan. He claims that to follow those instructions, he made provocative remarks against Hindu society. Kabir states that one such speech was delivered on 1st May, 2024, at around 7 pm, and another on 30th April, 2024.

He publicly apologised for those remarks, saying he was sorry for hurting the religious sentiments of his Hindu brothers and sisters and expressed regret before a large gathering.

Kabir’s statement has brought back attention to his earlier controversial remarks made during a booth workers’ meeting in Shaktipur, Murshidabad. At that event, he had openly warned Hindus, saying, “If you are 70 %, we are 30 %,” and went on to threaten that they would be drowned in the Bhagirathi River within two hours.

In the same speech, he also spoke about the Kazipada mosque, saying that if anyone thought it could be demolished and the Muslims would remain silent, this will never happen.

The fresh claims made by Kabir have sparked a major political storm in the state. The BJP has launched a sharp attack on the Mamata Banerjee government, calling the matter an example of extreme appeasement politics. Party leaders have demanded answers from the TMC leadership over Kabir’s remarks and his claim of receiving instructions from senior levels.

The Trinamool Congress has so far not issued a detailed response to Kabir’s latest statements, but the controversy remains at the centre of political debate in the state.

Written by OpIndia Staff
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