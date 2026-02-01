Suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir has triggered a fresh political row in West Bengal after making serious claims against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The controversy intensified after BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared a video in which Kabir is heard saying that he was instructed by Mamata to make communal statements during the election period.

“Mamata Banerjee asked me to give hate speeches against Hindus to ensure Yusuf Pathan’s victory,” — TMC MLA Humayun Kabir.



This is the same Humayun Kabir who, in 2024, openly threatened that he would throw Hindus into the Bhagirathi River.



Let that sink in.

Hate speech.… pic.twitter.com/DDIt34i3Ct — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 31, 2026

In the video, Humayun Kabir says that Mamata Banerjee gave him directions to ensure the electoral victory of TMC leader Yusuf Pathan. He claims that to follow those instructions, he made provocative remarks against Hindu society. Kabir states that one such speech was delivered on 1st May, 2024, at around 7 pm, and another on 30th April, 2024.

He publicly apologised for those remarks, saying he was sorry for hurting the religious sentiments of his Hindu brothers and sisters and expressed regret before a large gathering.

Kabir’s statement has brought back attention to his earlier controversial remarks made during a booth workers’ meeting in Shaktipur, Murshidabad. At that event, he had openly warned Hindus, saying, “If you are 70 %, we are 30 %,” and went on to threaten that they would be drowned in the Bhagirathi River within two hours.

At the booth workers sammelan at Shaktipur, TMC’s Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir said:



Quote



If I can't throw BJP into the Bhagirathi river within 2 hours, will leave politics. I will not let you guys stay in the Shaktipur (most Hindus in this area are refugees, who fled from… pic.twitter.com/EMRTFMg26T — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 2, 2024

In the same speech, he also spoke about the Kazipada mosque, saying that if anyone thought it could be demolished and the Muslims would remain silent, this will never happen.

The fresh claims made by Kabir have sparked a major political storm in the state. The BJP has launched a sharp attack on the Mamata Banerjee government, calling the matter an example of extreme appeasement politics. Party leaders have demanded answers from the TMC leadership over Kabir’s remarks and his claim of receiving instructions from senior levels.

The Trinamool Congress has so far not issued a detailed response to Kabir’s latest statements, but the controversy remains at the centre of political debate in the state.