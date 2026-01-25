Amidst a looming threat of US strikes, the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has reportedly shifted to a fortified underground shelter in Tehran. The facility Khamenei is reportedly ‘hiding’ in is fortified and laced with interconnected tunnels designed to withstand possible strikes.

According to the opposition-affiliated Iran International news site, Khamenei went underground after senior officials assessed an “increased risk of a potential US attack.”

Reports say that Khamenei’s third son, Masoud Khamenei, has taken over the responsibility of the day-to-day management of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s office. Masoud Khamenei is also reported to be serving as the main channel of communication with Iran’s executive branches.

As the protests by anti-government Iranians and the Mullah regime’s violent crackdown intensified, the US, especially President Donald Trump, and Iranian officials exchanged threats.

Recently, Trump warned that an American “armada” was advancing toward Iran by sea. This warning has raised the possibility of a US attack on Iran. Following this, Ayatollah Khamenei has reportedly gone into hiding in Tehran.

The US’s tough stance on Iran’s Islamic government has become more pronounced since nationwide protests erupted against the Khamenei government’s Islamist regime. These protests resulted in the deaths of over 5,000 people. Trump has repeatedly threatened the Iranian government while expressing support for the protesters.