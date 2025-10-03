Infighting within the Congress continues in Karnataka, rift widens as 4 party leaders are issued notices for supporting DK Shivakumar as the next CM

The Karnataka Congress is once again dealing with internal turmoil, this time over the question of leadership. In just four months, 4 party leaders, including three sitting MLAs and a former MP from Mandya, have been issued notices by the party for openly backing Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar as the next Chief Minister.

The notices, sent by the party’s disciplinary committee, accuse them of “causing embarrassment” and going against the instructions of the Congress high command.

At least one or two Congress MPs have been vocal publicly every month since July, demanding that Shivakumar replace Siddaramaiah or that he will be promoted to the post before the end of the year. This has created visible cracks in the party, despite repeated denials by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar themselves about any power-sharing deal.

Leaders speak out despite warnings

The latest to face action are Kunigal MLA H.D. Ranganath and former Mandya MP L.R. Shivarame Gowda. Just a couple of months ago, Channagiri MLA Shivaganga V. Basavaraj and Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain were issued notices for making similar remarks.

On 1st July, Iqbal Hussain, a close aide of Shivakumar and Ramanagara Congress MLA, had openly said that Siddaramaiah had already been given enough chances as Chief Minister, five plus two and a half years.

“D.K. Shivakumar has worked hard for the party and got the party 140 seats. He needs to be given a chance to ensure Congress comes back to power in 2028,” he said.

He even admitted to conveying these views to Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, despite being told by the high command not to discuss leadership changes publicly.

Basavaraj, a first-time MLA, followed in August by predicting that a “change of guard” was coming by December and that Shivakumar would become CM. His remarks were quickly dismissed by Shivakumar, who also promised disciplinary action against those speaking out of turn.

In the most recent case, Ranganath described Shivakumar as his “political guru” and credited him for Congress’s win in the 2023 Assembly polls. He called Shivakumar a “rising star” and a “pan-India leader” who, he said, deserved to be Chief Minister one day.

Shivarame Gowda went even further, confidently stating that Shivakumar’s elevation had already been decided and suggesting that a decision would come as soon as November. He also claimed that a power-sharing deal of two-and-a-half years each for Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had been assured by the party high command.

The party has taken these comments seriously. The notice stated, “Your media statements in this regard not only embarrass the party but also violate party discipline. We have taken your unruly statements seriously and seek an explanation. You are required to respond within one week of receiving this notice.”

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar try to downplay the controversy

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have tried to downplay the controversy. Speaking to the media, Shivakumar said, “No need to discuss the CM post sharing. CM Siddaramaiah and I are working together. We are following the guidelines of the high command.” He added that he had instructed Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president G.C. Chandrashekar to act against those speaking on the issue. “We don’t need to react to what the BJP says,” he added.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, too, has repeatedly clarified that he will complete his full five-year term and that there is no question of stepping down midway. Speaking during the Dussehra celebrations this week, he reiterated that the Congress government would operate according to the party high command’s decision, rather than individual speculation.

A repeat of old fissures

This is not the first time the Karnataka Congress has faced internal strife. In April this year, OpIndia reported that the party was caught in a rift over the caste survey report.

The survey had revealed the actual caste-wise population in Karnataka, sparking anger among powerful communities like Lingayats, Vokkaligas, and even sections of Muslims, who felt the data could alter reservation politics in the state. Several Congress leaders who are close to Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had publicly argued over the revelations and their political consequences.

That episode of the internal rift had exposed how divided the Congress is when it comes to balancing caste, community, and leadership aspirations. Now, with the latest controversy of infighting over the Chief Minister’s post, the party is once again facing questions about its unity and discipline, even as it tries to project a stable image in government.