On Tuesday, 6th May, violence broke out in Sandeshkhali, just two days after the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results were declared, raising serious concerns about law and order in the region. Late at night, unidentified miscreants opened fire on police and central forces personnel during a patrol, leaving five security officials injured.

According to a report by the Republic World, the incident took place in the Baman Gheri area under Ward No. 14 of the Sarberia Agarhati Gram Panchayat, which falls within the limits of the Nazat Police Station. Tension had reportedly been mounting in the area since the afternoon amid ongoing political unrest following the election results.

#WATCH | Sandeshkhali, West Bengal: Political tension erupts in the Bamangheri area (Ward No. 14) of the Sarberia-Agarhati Gram Panchayat, under the jurisdiction of the Nazat Police Station. Late at night, when a police team—accompanied by central security forces—went to patrol… pic.twitter.com/8lDALs6zuZ — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2026

A team of police officers, along with central forces, was carrying out routine night patrols when they were suddenly targeted. The attackers opened fire, injuring several personnel. The injured were identified as Nazat Police Station Officer-in-Charge Bharat Purkait, Rajbari Outpost officer Bhaswat Goswami, and a woman police officer. Two CRPF jawans were also injured in the firing.

All five injured personnel were immediately rescued and taken to Minakha Rural Hospital for initial treatment. Due to the seriousness of their injuries, they were later shifted to different government hospitals in Kolkata for better medical care.

Following the incident, security has been tightened across the Sandeshkhali Assembly area, with additional forces deployed to prevent further violence. Authorities are on high alert as tensions remain high in the region.

Reacting to the situation, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has issued strict instructions to ensure peace is restored. He has directed all District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police, and senior officials, including the state’s Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and Kolkata Police Commissioner, to remain on continuous patrol.