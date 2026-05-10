Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav today laid the foundation stone for Adani Cement’s new grinding unit in Guna district. The project marks a significant industrial boost for the Gwalior-Chambal region.

The state-of-the-art cement grinding unit will involve an investment of over ₹1,060 crore. It will be developed in two phases with a total annual capacity of 4 million tonnes (40 lakh metric tonnes). Phase One is targeted for commissioning by 2028.

Pranav Adani, Managing Director of Adani Enterprises, addressed the gathering and described the occasion as a pivotal moment for Madhya Pradesh’s development. He highlighted the state’s progress under CM Mohan Yadav’s leadership and the enabling environment created by the Centre’s PM Gati Shakti vision for logistics and infrastructure.

#WATCH | Guna, Madhya Pradesh: At the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Adani cement grinding unit, Pranav Adani, Managing Director of Adani Enterprises, says, "Today, we have performed the groundbreaking ceremony for Adani Cement's new plant in Guna. Currently, Adani… pic.twitter.com/otiOZ8VFmV — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

He said, “Today marks not merely the commencement of a single project, but a day that will give a new direction to the development of Madhya Pradesh.”

“This project will be completed in two phases… We will execute this project while keeping speed, quality, and the environment in mind,” Pranav Adani stated. He noted that the unit represents the largest single investment in Guna to date and forms part of the Adani Group’s broader commitment to the state. During the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal, Chairman Gautam Adani pledged ₹1,10,000 crore across sectors including cement, mining, and energy.

The project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for approximately 1,500 people. Over time, it is projected to contribute more than ₹6,000 crore to the state treasury. It will also stimulate ancillary sectors such as transportation, packaging, services, and local supply chains.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who represents the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, termed the day “historic” for the region and the state. He emphasised that the plant would provide dignified employment opportunities to local youth, reducing the need for migration to other states.

“This plant will provide dignified employment to our youth in their own region. For years, our young people had to go to other states for work. Now they will get job opportunities here, living near their families,” Scindia said. He further said, “I extend my warmest wishes and heartiest congratulations to the people of Guna. This has been made possible because of the triple-engine government. This is merely the beginning. Adani’s cement factory is currently being set up. Adani’s defence factory is being set up in Shivpuri. This chain of development has now commenced.”

The unit is described as the first major cement facility in the Gwalior-Chambal region, expected to supply cement for infrastructure projects across Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring states while supporting skill development and local revenue generation.

Alongside the ceremony, several other development works were inaugurated, and benefits under various government schemes were distributed to beneficiaries.