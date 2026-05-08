In a shocking incident from Ratanpuri police station area in Budhana tehsil of Muzaffarnagar district, a madrasa teacher has been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old minor student. The accused, identified as Qari Karim Mohammad Talib, son of Mustaqeem alias Munna, resident of Kalyanpur village, was sent to jail after being produced in court.⁠

According to police sources, the victim’s father, a resident of Hussainabad Bhanwara village, lodged a complaint at Ratanpuri police station. He stated that his 13-year-old son studies and resides at Madrasa Mahd-e-Rashid. On the night of May 2, the accused teacher allegedly took the boy from one room to another within the madrasa premises and committed sodomy on him. The minor was also threatened with death if he disclosed the incident to anyone.

The next day when the victim student reached his home, he told his family about the incident. The victim’s family then reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

After the complaint was filed, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 137(2) and 351(3), along with appropriate provisions including section 5F/6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Verma directed a swift investigation. Under the supervision of Rural SP Akshay Sanjay Mahadik, CO Budhana Gajendra Pal Singh, and SHO Ratanpuri Rakesh Kumar, a police team was formed to trace the fugitive accused.

The Ratanpuri police team successfully nabbed Qari Karim Mohammad Talib from Goyla Kat area on the Budhana-Khatauli road. After interrogation, he was presented before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody. Police are also probing the accused’s criminal antecedents.

Giving more information about the incident, CO Budhana Gajendra Pal Singh said that Samjir, a resident of village Bhanwada of Ratanpuri police station, filed a complaint at Ratanpuri police station that his 13-year-old minor son has been raped by Qari Mohammad Talib of the same village. In this regard, a case has been registered at Ratanpuri police station under relevant sections.