The Trinamool Congress party and its leaders are finding it difficult to accept that they no longer hold political power in West Bengal. The arrogance was visible when the TMC supremo and the outgoing Chief Minister refused to submit her resignation by rejecting the poll results.

A similar arrogant attitude was displayed by TMC Rajya Sabha member Sagarika Ghose, who acted all surprised after receiving a notice from X, informing her about the removal of a misleading post made by her. Journalist turned politician Ghose posted the screenshot of an email sent to her by X, stating that the Kolkata Police had made a request to X for the removal of a misleading post made by her.

“Oh really @KolkataPolice. Now you’re sending take-down notices to X on truth-telling videos. Why don’t you take action against the violence instead?” Ghose wrote on X, sharing the screenshot.

Screenshot of Sagarika Ghose’s post

Notably, the X email relates to a video posted by Ghose on X on May 6, 2026, in which some individuals were seen mercilessly beating a man in the street. Ghose posted the video on X, claiming that it captured a TMC worker being thrashed. She questioned the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the lawlessness in the state, where her party ruled for 15 years.

“Where are the central forces? Where are @AmitShah’s massive security forces? Brutal attacks on @AITCofficial on the streets. Whats happening?” Ghose wrote in the caption of the video.

Screenshot of Ghose’s post (via X/@BefittingFacts)

To the disappointment of the Ghose, the person being beaten in the video was not a TMC worker but a BJP worker. Ghose shared the video without verifying it and made misleading claims about it. This led to the action by the Kolkata Police, who asked X to remove the video from its platform.

Since the 2026 assembly poll results were announced in West Bengal on May 4, 2026, the state has been gripped by a decades-old pattern of post-poll political violence. Two days after the poll results, a Personal Assistant and a close aide of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendhu Adhikari, Chandranath Rath, was shot dead in North 24 Parganas district.