Man posed as Rahul Gandhi’s PA, swindled money out of Congress leaders on promises of election tickets and party positions, arrested

On Sunday (3rd May), the Dehradun Police arrested an Amritsar-native, Gaurav Kumar, for allegedly defrauding Congress leaders by posing as the personal secretary of Rahul Gandhi, as per reports. Over the years, accused Gaurav Kumar swindled money from Congress leaders across the country on the pretext of arranging tickets for them in the election or positions within the Congress party.

Congress leader Bhavna Pandey alleged that the accused posed as Kanishk Singh and took Rs 25 lakh from her on the pretext of getting her a key position in the party in Uttarakhand.

“To convince me, they made me listen to people on speakerphone, claiming they were Harish Rawat, Harak Singh, Yashpal Arya, and Ganesh Godiyal (senior office-bearers). They said that around 12 MLAs were staying in a five-star hotel in Dehradun, and they had been serving them for 10 days across various assemblies. They claimed that the cost of their stay was Rs 22,50,000 and asked me to give Rs 25,00,000, Pandey alleged.

According to the police, the 42-year-old accused collected information about Congress leaders through Google. On 13th April, the accused fraudster sent a man to Pandey’s residence to collect Rs 25 lakh in cash. After receiving the cash, Gaurav Kumar stopped picking Pandey’s calls and did not return the money.

Similarly, they have committed fraud in several states, including Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and others. I request you to expose such gangs so that others are not cheated in the same way,” Pandey said in her complaint.

On the Congress leader’s complaint, the police have lodged an FIR against the accused Gaurav Kumar at the Rajpur Police Station under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.