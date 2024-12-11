Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Manipur govt destroys 45 acres of illegal poppy plantation in Ukrul with help from BSF and forest department

The Manipur government has destroyed around 45 acres of illegal poppy plantations in the state, CM N Biren Singh posted on X. In his post, CM Singh stated that it was a combined effort from the forest department, BSF, and the district administration in Ukhrul, Manipur.

The poppy farming had been done in the Mapithel hill range, Phungyar.

The Ukhrul police have also arrested 2 persons named Letkhohao Haokip (37) and Hegou Khongsai (30) from the illegal plantation area.

Manipur has been facing unrest and violence for more than a year. It has often been reported that the militant groups attacking civilians and security forces are funded by money generated from narcotics. The Manipur govt has been working to root out the narcotics business in the state.

In April this year, CM N Biren Singh shared that his government has destroyed over 20 thousand hectares of illegal poppy plantations, has arrested over 3000 persons and has filed around 2461 cases against drug makers, smugglers and suppliers in the state.

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com