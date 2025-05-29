Mumbai: Bangladeshi woman arrested at the Airport with forged Indian Passport, was staying illegally in India for 33 years

On Wednesday, May 28, Sahar Police in Mumbai arrested a Bangladeshi woman from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for using a forget Indian Passport to travel. The woman apparently entered India illegally 33 years back, and using forged documents, managed to get an Indian Passport for herself.

The woman entered India when she was just 15 years old, and settled down in Mumbai. There, she even married an Indian man, Arvind Kumar Heeralal. She then used his identity to get Indian documents. Her Passport was issued in the year 2016 and she was using that to travel abroad.

SHe even worked in Kuwait for 6 years using that forged Passport to get her Visa.