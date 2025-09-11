Nepal: Chudamani Uprety alias Gore, murder convict who smuggled 3800 kgs of gold, escapes prison amid violent unrest

In Nepal, many incidents of jailbreak have been reported amid the violent Gen Z protests that saw rampant vandalism, arson and a general lawlessness across the country.

As per reports in Nepali media, Chudamani Uprety alias ‘Gore’ a notorious criminal who was in jail in a high profile gold smuggling case and murder charges, has escaped from jail during the unrest.

Uprety was among the inmates of Sundhara jail who escaped on Tuesday.

Chudamani Uprety was serving a life sentence after being convicted in the 38 quintal gold smuggling case and murder of one Sanam Shakya in 2018. He was convicted in 2021. An SIT formed by the Home Ministry in Nepal had found that between 2015 and 2018, Gore and his associates, with help from police officers, had smuggled over 3800 kgs of gold. However, despite a prolonged investigation, the lost gold was never found.

As per reports, of the 3000+ convicts held in the Sundhara central jail in Kathmandu, only 500 or so are remaining. On Tuesday, inmates who had broken out of Nakkhu jail broke into Sundhara Jail and freed the inmates. The police personnel stationed there were attacked by the inmates. The policemen reportedly saved their lives by running away to the nearby Army headquarters.