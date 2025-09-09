Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Nepal parliament building set on fire: Protestors attack former PM Sher Bahadur Deuba and his Foreign Minister wife Arzu Rana Deuba after storming into their house

The protests in Nepal have taken a violent turn as angry mobs storm into official residences of ministers. 

As per the latest reports, protesting mobs have stormed into the residence of Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, who is the wife of former PM Sher Bahadur Deuba. The Deuba couple have also been physically attacked by the mob after angry protestors stormed into their residence, journalist Aditya Raj Kaul reported from Kathmandu.

The official residences of PM Oli and the President have been set on fire by the mob, in stark reminder of visuals from Bangladesh last year, where the protesting mobs had attacked PM Sheikh Hasina’s residence. 

Hundreds of protestors have gathered outside the parliament. Visuals show incidents of arson and vandalism as protestors storm into the premises. 

Earlier today, PM KP Sharma Oli tendered his resignation. Senior Communist leaders are reportedly leaving the country via helicopters. 

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com