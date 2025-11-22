New labour code brings gig workers under social security framework, Amazon, Swiggy, Zomato to contribute for accident compensation, gratuity, health insurance

The Government of India has enforced four new labour codes on November 21, 2025, consolidating 29 old laws into a modern framework. For the first time, the labour reforms have formally recognised gig and platform workers, including delivery executives on apps like Swiggy, Zomato, etc, bringing them under a formal welfare framework.

The Code on Social Security, 2020 formally enforced by the government yesterday, states that gig workers will now access social security benefits such as provident fund, health insurance, gratuity, maternity benefits, and accident compensation. Online platforms like Amazon, Swiggy, and Zomato, classified as ‘aggregators’, are required to contribute 1-2% of their annual turnover to dedicated welfare funds, ensuring portable, Aadhaar-linked entitlements nationwide. This has been capped at 5% of payouts to workers.

The The Code on Social Security also includes minimum wages, mandatory appointment letters, free annual health check-ups, and enhanced safety standards for all workers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed it as “one of the most progressive labour-oriented reforms since Independence,” balancing worker dignity with ease of doing business.

The code states that from time to time, the Centre may frame social security schemes for gig workers on matters related to life and disability cover, health and maternity protection, and old age care.

India’s gig worker population is over 10 million as of now, estimated to grow to 23.5 million by 2030.