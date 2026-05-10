Prime Minister Narendra Modi today appealed to the nation to embrace a year-long “civic Satyagraha” for economic self-reliance amid global turmoil triggered by the West Asia crisis, rising crude oil prices, and supply chain disruptions. Addressing a massive public rally at the Parade Grounds in Hyderabad after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for development projects worth nearly ₹9,400 crore in Telangana, the Prime Minister redefined patriotism for contemporary times, stating, “Dying for the country is patriotism, but living for the country is equally important.”

In a direct appeal to citizens, PM Modi urged every Indian to become a “guardian of the Rupee” by consciously reducing foreign exchange outflows through mindful daily choices at the petrol pump, jewellery store, and dinner table. He emphasised that the micro-efforts of 1.4 billion Indians would strengthen the nation’s economic resilience.

The Prime Minister made the following specific appeals to the public:

On car use and fuel consumption: He called for a significant reduction in petrol and diesel usage, stressing that imported petro products should be used only as per need. Citizens were urged to opt for metro rail and public transport wherever available, practise car-pooling when private vehicles are unavoidable, prefer railway transport for the movement of goods, and switch to electric vehicles wherever possible. He also encouraged wider adoption of solar-powered irrigation pumps in agriculture instead of diesel pumps.

He called for a significant reduction in petrol and diesel usage, stressing that imported petro products should be used only as per need. Citizens were urged to opt for metro rail and public transport wherever available, practise car-pooling when private vehicles are unavoidable, prefer railway transport for the movement of goods, and switch to electric vehicles wherever possible. He also encouraged wider adoption of solar-powered irrigation pumps in agriculture instead of diesel pumps. On work-from-home and virtual infrastructure: PM Modi asked people and organisations to revive efficient COVID-era practices such as work-from-home arrangements, online conferences, and virtual meetings in the national interest. This, he said, would help reduce the national carbon footprint and energy bill.

PM Modi asked people and organisations to revive efficient COVID-era practices such as work-from-home arrangements, online conferences, and virtual meetings in the national interest. This, he said, would help reduce the national carbon footprint and energy bill. On foreign travel: He appealed to citizens to help conserve foreign exchange reserves by avoiding all unnecessary foreign travel, overseas vacations, and destination or foreign weddings for at least one year. Instead, he encouraged choosing domestic tourism and conducting celebrations and events within India to conserve foreign exchange outflow.

He appealed to citizens to help conserve foreign exchange reserves by avoiding all unnecessary foreign travel, overseas vacations, and destination or foreign weddings for at least one year. Instead, he encouraged choosing domestic tourism and conducting celebrations and events within India to conserve foreign exchange outflow. On gold purchases: The Prime Minister requested the public to refrain from non-essential gold purchases for one full year to ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

The Prime Minister requested the public to refrain from non-essential gold purchases for one full year to ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves. On local and Made-in-India products: He exhorted citizens to prioritise locally manufactured and Made-in-India goods in daily life, including shoes, bags, accessories, and other common-use items.

He exhorted citizens to prioritise locally manufactured and Made-in-India goods in daily life, including shoes, bags, accessories, and other common-use items. On edible oil consumption: Families were advised to reduce edible oil intake by the PM, which he noted would benefit both the nation’s economic health and personal well-being.

Families were advised to reduce edible oil intake by the PM, which he noted would benefit both the nation’s economic health and personal well-being. On farming and fertilisers: Addressing the farming community, PM Modi urged a transition to natural farming practices with a 50 per cent cut in chemical fertiliser usage. He described Indian farmers as front-line soldiers in the battle for environmental sustainability and economic independence.

PM Modi said that these measures are not sacrifices but a collective national duty to shield India from global volatility. “India’s strength lies in the micro-efforts of its people,” he said, adding that such restraint would save foreign exchange, lessen the adverse impact of international conflicts, and propel the country towards greater self-reliance.

The speech came during an event where the Prime Minister, accompanied by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones for key projects, including the PM MITRA Mega Textile Park in Warangal, the Industrial Smart City in Zaheerabad, railway and highway infrastructure upgrades, and a Greenfield Petroleum Terminal.⁠