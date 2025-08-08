On the evening of 8th August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two discussed about multiple issues including Ukraine.

“President Putin briefed PM on the latest developments concerning Ukraine. While thanking President Putin for his detailed assessment, Prime Minister reiterated India’s consistent position for peaceful resolution of the conflict,” according to a official press release.

Along with reviewing the bilateral agenda’s progress, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening India and Russia’s “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.” The Prime Minister also extended an invitation to President Putin to attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit in India later this year.

Yesterday, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval during his Moscow visit announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon visit India. He said that the dates of Putin’s visit are now in the final stages of confirmation.