Prime Minister Modi virtually participated in the 47th Summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), being organised in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Joining the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit, which happened in conjunction with the wider 47th ASEAN Summit, on Sunday (26th October), PM Modi started his address by welcoming Timor-Leste as the 11th member of ASEAN.

PM Modi highlighted the deepening strategic, cultural and economic partnership between India and the ASEAN members, and stressed their shared history, values and trade relations. Describing ASEAN as the central pillar of India’s Act East Policy, PM Modi pointed out India’s unwavering and consistent support for ASEAN centrality and the organisation’s outlook on Indo-Pacific. “India and ASEAN together represent almost a quarter of the world’s population. We do not just share geography; we are also connected by the thread of deep historical ties and shared values. We are fellow travellers of the Global South,” said PM Modi, underlining the significance of the bloc. PM Modi lauded the ASEAN-India comprehensive-strategic partnership for persistently growing amid uncertain times. He acknowledged the growing cooperation between India and the ASEAN region and noted that it had reinforced shared goals in trade, cultural interaction, and regional security.

Talking about this year’s ASEAN Summit theme of ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, PM Modi emphasised India’s commitment to various initiatives, including digital inclusion, food security, and resilient supply chains. He also highlighted India’s active participation along with its ASEAN partners in disaster response, humanitarian assistance, maritime security, and the blue economy.

A major highlight of PM Modi’s address to the summit was the declaration of the year 2026 as the “Year of ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation” to further strengthen bilateral collaboration in education, tourism, science and technology, health, green energy, and cybersecurity. He asserted the significance of preserving cultural heritage and strengthening people-to-people ties. “The 21st century is ours – it belongs to India and ASEAN,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi expressed his conviction that India’s vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047” and the “ASEAN Community Vision 2045” would together contribute to a brighter future for both regions and humanity at large. He concluded by saying that India’s long-standing partnership with ASEAN, right from the dialogue partnership in 1995 to the current comprehensive strategic partnership, is a testament to the country’s resolve to maintain regional stability, prosperity, and inclusive growth in the Indo-Pacific.

