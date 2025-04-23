Robert Vadra justifies the terror attack in Pahalgam, says ‘Hindus causing problems for Muslims in India’ led to the attack

Robert Vadra, a businessman and husband of Congress leader Priyanka Vadra, courted a controversy after he tried to rationalise the terror attack in Pahalgam, stating that it was the Hindutva policies of the current government that drove a wedge between the Hindus and Muslims and ultimately led to the attack.

“I feel terrible and my deepest condolences are for the people who have died in this terrorist act…In our country, we see that this government will talk about Hindutva, and the minorities feel uncomfortable and troubled…If you dissect this terrorist act that took place, if they (terrorists) are looking at people’s identity, why are they doing this? Because there’s a divide that has come about in our country with Hindus and Muslims…This will make these kinds of organisations feel that Hindus are causing a problem for all the Muslims,” Vadra said while speaking to ANI.

“Looking at identities and then killing somebody, that’s a message to the PM, because Muslims are feeling weakened. The minorities are feeling weakened…This has to be coming from the top that we feel secure and secular in our country, and we will not see this kind of act happening,” he added.

On April 22, 2025, terrorists from The Resistance Front (TRF) carried out a brutal mass shooting in Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 27 and injuring over 20 others. The terrorists reportedly identified non-Muslim victims by checking for circumcision and demanding they recite Islamic verses before executing them. Among the dead were 24 Indian tourists, two locals, and two foreign nationals from Nepal and the UAE.