Sukhbir Singh Badal ‘held guilty’ by Akal Takht for religious misconduct, asked to clean toilets and serve langar as punishment

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the former chief of Shiromani Akali Dal, some former ministers and core committee members of the SAD were ‘held guilty’ by the Akal Takht’s religious court. Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Monday announced a ‘Tankha’ or religious punishment to Badal and others, for their decisions that allegedly hurt Sikhism bwteen 2007 to 2017.

Big Breaking: Sukhbir Singh Badal admits his mistakes before Akal Takht Sahib. He acknowledged granting pardon to Sirsa Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the blasphemy incident. He also admitted to promoting police officers who were involved in the killing of innocent Sikhs.… — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) December 2, 2024

In the religious court of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Sukhbir Badal had earlier today admitted his guilt for issuing a ‘pardon’ to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the jailed chief of Sirsa Dera, promoting police officers who were responsible for ‘killing innocent Sikhs’, and giving advertisement in newspapers regarding Ram Rahim’s apology.

As per reports, as a punishment to Badal, he has been assigned to cleaning duties in the kitchens and toilets of several Gurudwaras including the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Sukhbir’s father, the late Prakash Singh Badal has been stripped of the honour of Fakhr-e-Qaum.

Badal and his former ministers have been asked to clean the toilets between 12 pm and 1 pm on December 3. Then take a bath and serve langar.