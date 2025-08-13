Supreme Court refers stray dogs case to a larger bench, hearing tomorrow

The Supreme Court has constituted a new Bench to hear the matter concerning the removal of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, with the next hearing scheduled for Thursday, August 14.

The Bench will comprise Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria, replacing the earlier two-judge Bench that on Monday ordered the removal of stray dogs within eight weeks, citing rising rabies cases and dog bite incidents.

In its detailed August 11 order, the Court directed authorities to begin by capturing 5,000 dogs in the next six to eight weeks, and to ensure they are sterilised, dewormed, and immunised as per the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.

The court categorically prohibited releasing them back onto the streets. The order, which aims to curb the menace of stray dog attacks, has drawn strong reactions from animal rights activists, setting the stage for a contentious hearing before the new Bench.