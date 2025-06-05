Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra marries former BJD MP Pinaki Misra in Germany

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has reportedly married former Biju Janata Dal MP Pinaki Misra in a quiet ceremony in Germany. As per The Telegraph report, Moitra married Pinaki Misra on May 3.

Mahua Moitra was earlier married to Danish financier Lars Brorson, but the marriage ended in divorce.

During her first term as Lok Sabha MP, Mahua Moitra hit national headlines when she was expelled from Lok Sabha in a cash-for-query case. She was expelled based on the recommendations of the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha.

Mahua Moitra returned to the Lok Sabha in 2024 after winning from Krishnanagar Constituency. Pinaki Mishra is a veteran BJD leader who has been elected as MP 4 times from Puri constituency.

Notably, Pinaki Misra has represented her in Supreme Court as her lawyer.