Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Mahua Moitra, expelled from Lok Sabha in cash-for-query case, may soon lose official residence: Reports

Mahua Moitra was expelled based on the recommendations of the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha on 8th December this year.

Mahua Moitra asked to vacate official bunglow
TMC leader Mahua Moitra (Image: News24)
15

On 12th December, former MP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra was reportedly issued a notice to vacate her official bungalow.

As per a report by Financial Express, the Housing Committee of Parliament forwarded the notice to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, asking Moitra to vacate her official residence.

The decision was reportedly taken after expulsion from Lok Sabha in a cash-for-query case. She was expelled based on the recommendations of the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha on 8th December.

Moitra has already approached the Supreme Court to challenge her expulsion from Lok Sabha.

Mahuagate: TMC MP Mahua Moitra faces allegations of ‘cash for query’

On 8th December, Lok Sabha expelled Trinamool Congress’s MP Mahua Moitra based on the recommendations of the Ethics Committee in a cash-for-query case. Moitra was expelled hours after the Ethics Committee report was tabled in Lok Sabha.

On 14th October, the Indian political scene experienced a major tremor as BJP MP Nishkant Dubey wrote to the ethics committee seeking an inquiry against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in the ‘Cash for Query’ matter. He based his complaint on the letter written by Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, who alleged that most of the questions asked by the TMC MP in Lok Sabha directly or indirectly benefit businessman Darshan Hiranandani. Dehadrai also accused Moitra of “kidnapping” his pet dog Henry, adding another layer of complications to Mahuagate.

Moitra filed a case against Dubey and Dehadrai but never denied accepting gifts. Interestingly, she has also been accused of sharing her Lok Sabha credentials with Hiranandani so he can post questions independently. Hiranandani has reportedly turned approver in the case and submitted an affidavit suggesting the allegations against Moitra are true.

