Trump slaps up to 245 per cent tariff on Chinese imports amid escalating trade war

The Trump administration has announced tariffs of up to 245% on Chinese imports, intensifying the US-China trade war. The move, unveiled in a White House fact sheet, responds to Beijing’s export bans on vital high-tech materials like gallium, germanium, antimony, and rare earth metals, key to defence, aerospace, and semiconductor industries.

“China now faces up to a 245% tariff… as a result of its retaliatory actions,” the White House stated, citing Trump’s ongoing “America First Trade Policy.”

This tit-for-tat follows China’s hike of tariffs on US goods to 125%, after the US raised Chinese tariffs to 145%. While tariffs on other nations are paused during trade talks, China is the clear target.

The administration also launched a national security probe into strategic resource imports, highlighting fears over U.S. dependence on foreign critical materials.

Trump framed the action as part of his broader push to protect American industries and secure supply chains: “On Day One, President Trump initiated his America First Trade Policy to make America’s economy great again.”