The meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington DC came to an abrupt and dramatic end, as the Ukrainian president left the White House ahead of the scheduled time. Moreover, the joint press conference has also been cancelled after Trump accused Zelenskyy of disrespecting the United States.

The joint press conference with Zelensky and Trump has been CANCELED after Trump accused the Ukrainian dictator of disrespecting the United States



Zelensky's motorcade has just pulled up.





Donald J. Trump issued a statement on Truth Social alleging that Zelenskyy wants to take advantage of his meeting with the US president, and that he does not want peace.

Trump posted, “We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

Notably, the meeting in the White House was also dramatic, as President Trump and Vice President JD Vance scolded Zelenskyy over his opinions on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which was shown on media. Zelenskyy tried to blame the United States administration for the current issues faced by Ukraine, but Vice President JD Vance stepped in and cut him off.