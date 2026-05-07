In a major operation on Wednesday, 6th May, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested two young men who were in touch with Pakistan-based gangsters and were preparing attacks on police teams and sensitive places in the country.

The two accused have been identified as Daniyal Ashraf, 23, from Barabanki, and Krishna Mishra, 20, from Kushinagar. During questioning, ATS found that both were regularly communicating with Pakistani gangsters Shahzad Bhatti, Abid Jatt and Hammad through calls, chats, voice notes and video messages. Officials said the handlers were trying to radicalise them by promising large amounts of money and fame.

Pakistan-based handlers used social media

According to ATS officials, Pakistani terror groups have been targeting Indian youth through Instagram and other social media platforms. The aim was to create foot soldiers and sleeper cells inside India. Investigators recovered WhatsApp chats, anti-national conversations, video calls and other digital evidence from the mobile phones of the two accused.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that Shahzad Bhatti had told them, “If you work according to my instructions, I will make you a hero in India.” Bhatti has also reportedly taken responsibility for the recent blasts in Punjab, where two explosions took place within a gap of three hours on Tuesday night, 5th May.

Tasks given to the two youths

ATS officials said Daniyal Ashraf had sent the video of another state police station to his Pakistani handlers. He had also asked them for money and firearms to attack police personnel. One of the handlers, Hammad, sent him a photograph of Abid Jatt calling him a “Pakistani Don” and instructed him to print 50 posters and paste them at important locations.

Krishna Mishra was also given dangerous assignments. Videos of Shahzad Bhatti and Abid Jatt were found on his phone. According to ATS, Krishna was instructed to shoot a police or uniformed person and record the attack on video. Recorded videos recovered from his device showed handlers discussing the plan with Krishna and two other associates.

Weapons and other items recovered

During the operation, ATS recovered a 9mm country-made pistol, a .315 bore pistol, six live 9mm cartridges and two mobile phones from the accused. Officials believe the weapons were meant for attacks planned under the instructions of the Pakistani handlers.

Families are in shock after arrests

Krishna Mishra comes from a troubled family background in Kushinagar. He is the only son of Chhotelal Mishra. His father reportedly struggled with alcohol addiction and had sold most of the family’s ancestral property. Krishna’s mother, Lali, is a housewife, while his sister is married.

Daniyal Ashraf’s family in Barabanki said they were shocked by the arrest. His parents, who are farmers, told reporters that four to five men in plain clothes arrived at their house around 8 am on Wednesday and took Daniyal away, saying they needed to question him about a local dispute.

Daniyal had earlier worked in Mumbai, where he was learning embroidery work, and had returned to his village on 28th April. His family said they had already paid an agent ₹1.20 lakh to send him to Dubai for work. His younger brother had recently returned from Oman, and Daniyal himself was preparing to travel abroad after getting his passport processed.

12 Terror suspects arrested in two months

Security agencies have arrested 12 terror suspects in Uttar Pradesh in the last two months alone. Earlier on 4th April, four suspects were arrested in Lucknow. During questioning, they admitted Pakistani handlers offered them money depending on the amount of fear and damage they could create in the country.

Officials said those suspects had even set a pickup truck and a motorcycle on fire as practice before carrying out a bigger blast. Videos of the incidents were sent to their handler, Abu Bakar, who reportedly paid them ₹12,000 for each act.