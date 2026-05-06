On Tuesday night, 5th May, two back-to-back explosions took place in Punjab, causing fear and triggering a political debate across the state.

The recent blast was heard around 10:50 pm in the Khassa cantonment area of Amritsar. Following reports of a loud sound resembling an explosion, police and Army personnel quickly arrived at the site. Amritsar SP Aditya S Warrier mentioned that the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams inspected the location to gather evidence.

#WATCH | Punjab | Amritsar SP Aditya Warrior says, "Today, at around 10.50 PM, the police received a complaint about a sound of a blast near Khassa cantonment… The police team reached the spot along with the senior officials of the army residing in the cantonment. The BDS team… pic.twitter.com/53vmvky3wI — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2026

While the exact cause and the number of blasts are still being verified, samples have been sent for testing. Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident.

❗️Two Blasts Hit Near Army Camp And BSF Headquarters In Punjab’s Amritsar And Jalandhar



The Amritsar blast was reported around 10:50 pm near Khasa cantonment, while another explosion ripped apart a scooter outside the BSF Frontier Headquarters in Jalandhar, injuring a courier… pic.twitter.com/zGnQyWKIqa — RT_India (@RT_India_news) May 6, 2026

Jalandhar scooter incident

At around 8 pm, a few hours before the Amritsar case, a parked scooter reportedly caught fire outside the BSF Punjab Frontier headquarters in Jalandhar. Locals confirmed that they heard a blast-like sound at the site.

A video of the moment shows a massive explosion that startled a bystander nearby, who ran away in a panic. The 22-year-old scooter owner, a courier delivery worker named Gurpreet Singh, sustained minor injuries. According to his family, the young man had just stepped away from the vehicle when the incident happened, and he suspected that an object might have been thrown at the scooter.

Police investigation and claims

Senior police officers are looking into a claim by the Khalistan Liberation Army (KLA) that they took responsibility for the Jalandhar incident. Additionally, the police are exploring a potential link involving Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti.

However, Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur stated that it is too early to confirm whether it was a deliberate explosion or simply an accidental fire, and that all angles are being investigated. Security teams, including bomb and dog squads, quickly cordoned off the area to carry out their probe.

These twin incidents have raised fresh security concerns, particularly because they come just days after a failed blast attempt on a railway track in Patiala’s Rajpura area on 27th April, where the accused died.

Following the events, opposition parties were quick to criticise the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, claiming that the state’s law and order has broken down. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia called the situation very serious and accused the authorities of rushing to conclusions without a thorough check.