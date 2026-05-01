In a shocking case in Uttar Pradesh, a senior judge posted in Saharanpur has been cheated of nearly ₹24 lakh by a Lucknow-based tour operator operating under the guise of organising a Hajj pilgrimage. The conmen used forged documents, a fake agreement sent via WhatsApp, and repeated assurances to siphon off the money before vanishing without providing any travel facilities.

The fraud came to light after the family paid a total of ₹23,99,000 through online transfers in various instalments. The victim has been identified as Mohammad Ahmed Khan, Special Judge (SC/ST Act) and Additional District & Sessions Judge, currently posted in Saharanpur.

According to the police complaint, Justice Khan, along with his wife, brother and sister-in-law, had planned to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage in 2026. In July 2025, they were contacted by Aamir Rashidi, his son Fahad Rashidi, and Ejaz Ahmed, offering a tour package through ‘Alfahad Tourism’ to Mecca. The family was quoted a package of ₹4.75 lakh per person by the accused, who claimed to handle everything, including Saudi visa, air tickets, accommodation, meals, local transportation, guide services and other arrangements for the holy Islamic pilgrimage.

On 31 July 2025, one of the accused, Ejaz Ahmed, sent a formal agreement via WhatsApp on behalf of Al Fahad Tour and Travels. The document had the company seal and even mentioned that it could be submitted before the Allahabad High Court for permission to travel abroad. The judge and his family later met the tour operator at their residence in Lucknow. Based on all the discussions and documents provided, Judge Mohammad Ahmed Khan transferred ₹23,99,000 to the ‘tour operator’ through online transfers in various instalments.

However, as the scheduled departure date for Hajj neared, the accused began making excuses whenever the judge asked for visas, tickets or other documents. Eventually, they stopped responding altogether and refused to provide any proof of booking. It was then that the family realised they had been duped. Justice Khan immediately lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Saharanpur.

The police investigation revealed that the tour operator had no valid licence to conduct Hajj or Umrah pilgrimages. The firm was registered in the names of Osama Amir Rashidi and Mohammad Amir Rashidi and operated from Financial Floor, Regency Tower, Habib Road, Hussain Ganj, Lucknow.

Acting swiftly on the complaint and directions from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Saharanpur, the Cyber Crime team traced the accused using technical evidence, bank transaction details and surveillance. Two of the main accused, Osama Rashidi and Ejaz Ahmed, both residents of Hussain Ganj in Lucknow, were arrested from Lucknow and brought to Saharanpur. They were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

The other two accused, Amir Rashidi, who is a director of the firm, and his son Fahad Rashidi, are still absconding. Police teams are conducting raids to nab them and recover the defrauded amount. A case has been registered against all four under relevant sections of the BNS for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

Cyber Crime Police Station In-charge Indresh Chauhan confirmed that the accused had been running the fake tourism outfit for quite some time and had allegedly duped several people in the name of religious pilgrimages in the past. “The investigation is ongoing and we are determined to expose the full network,” he said.

Police have appealed to the public to verify the credentials and licences of any tour operator before making payments for Hajj or Umrah packages and to immediately report suspicious transactions to the cyber crime helpline 1930 or through the official cyber crime portal.