Uttarakhand: Man posing as ‘Manish Chaudhary’ on Shaadi.com exposed as Mohammad Monish, arrested for duping Hindu woman

In Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, Mohammad Monish created a fake profile on Shaadi.com under the name “Manish Chaudhary” and married a Hindu woman. After the marriage, he started harassing her over dowry demands. When his Muslim identity was revealed, he began pressuring her to convert.

According to media reports, Monish’s maternal uncle is associated with the Nanakmatta police station. The victim stated that on December 11, 2024, she married “Manish Chaudhary” as per Hindu rituals. After the wedding, he began demanding ₹2 lakh in cash, a car, and gold jewelry. When she objected, he abused and assaulted her. She was also forced to eat meat against her will.

The woman further alleged that on February 21, 2025, the accused, along with his mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law, brutally beat her and threw her out of the house. It was only afterward that she discovered Manish Chaudhary was actually Monish. Police investigation also revealed that Monish was already married to a Muslim woman. When the victim opposed this, he pressured her to convert to Islam.

Police have arrested Monish and sent him to jail.