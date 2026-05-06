Vijay stakes claim to form Tamil Nadu government with 112 MLAs, Governor asks him to return with 118

The government formation battle in Tamil Nadu has entered a crucial phase, with actor-politician Vijay falling short of the numbers needed to form the government despite emerging as the leader of the single largest party. Vijay met Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday and staked a claim with the support of 112 MLAs, but sources said the Governor indicated that the halfway mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly must be demonstrated before any decision is taken.

Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), contesting its first Assembly election, won 108 seats and delivered a major upset in state politics. The Congress, which won five seats, has announced support to TVK, and Vijay is understood to have informed the Governor that more backing is likely to come in the coming days. However, with formal letters of support still pending from some parties, the numbers remain uncertain.

Under Article 164(1) of the Constitution, the Governor has the authority to appoint the Chief Minister. In a hung Assembly, Governors often exercise discretion in deciding whom to invite first. There have been several precedents where the leader of the single largest party was invited to form a government even without an outright majority.

The 2018 Karnataka Assembly election remains one such example. The BJP had emerged as the largest party with 104 seats, short of the majority mark, while the Congress and JD(S) together had enough numbers. Despite this, then Governor Vajubhai Vala invited BJP leader BS Yediyurappa to form the government and prove his majority on the floor of the House. The government, however, lasted only a few days after the Supreme Court ordered an immediate floor test.

A similar route remains open in Tamil Nadu as well, though the final decision rests with the Governor. Meanwhile, political negotiations are continuing behind the scenes. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), currently aligned with the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, is expected to hold an internal meeting before announcing its stand. Left parties have also deferred their decision by another day and are yet to publicly commit support to either side.

While the DMK is reportedly confident that its allies will remain with the alliance, the uncertainty has kept the political atmosphere fluid. For now, Vijay has emerged as the central figure in Tamil Nadu politics, but the race to secure the final numbers needed to form the government is still underway.