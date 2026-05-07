Violence erupted in some areas of West Bengal once again on Wednesday night, 6th May, after crude bombs were thrown at BJP workers in the Panihati area of North 24 Parganas district. This happened just a few hours after Chandranath Rath, who was an aide of the BJP chief Suvendu Adhikari, was assassinated in the North 24 Parganas district. Notably, BJP candidate Ratna Debnath, mother of RG Kar Hospital rape and murder victim, won the election from the Panihati constituency.

The attack took place in Panihati

The incident took place near St Xavier’s Institution at Dutta Road of Ward No. 2 of Panihati Municipality. According to police and eyewitnesses, a few members of the BJP party were talking with some of the locals when several men arrived on motorcycles. Eyewitnesses said four people were on the bikes when three bombs were thrown one after another at the BJP workers before the attackers quickly escaped from the spot.

Five BJP workers suffered serious injuries in the blast. The injured were rushed to R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. The bombing triggered panic in the locality, and tension spread soon after the attack.

Importantly, the place of the attack is near the residence of newly elected BJP MLA Ratna Debnath.

Police launch investigation, central forces deployed

Police teams from the Khardah police station reached the area shortly after receiving information. Central forces were also deployed to control the situation and carry out patrolling in nearby areas. Investigators have begun reviewing CCTV footage from the area and have launched a search operation to identify the people involved in the attack.

A senior police official said, “We have started an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify those involved. Raids are being conducted to nab the accused.”

The Panihati bombing happened during a day marked by multiple violent incidents across West Bengal. Earlier, Chandranath Rath was shot dead in Madhyamgram while returning home. In another incident, a BJP worker was reportedly shot at in Basirhat.

Suvendu Adhikari slams “Maha jungle Raj”

Reacting to the violence, Suvendu Adhikari accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of encouraging revenge politics in the state. He said political violence had continued in West Bengal for the past 15 years and described the situation as “Maha Jungle Raj.” Referring to Wednesday’s incidents, he said BJP workers were targeted in Khardah and Basirhat.

The BJP blamed Trinamool Congress supporters for carrying out the Panihati attack and said workers linked to the ruling party were behind the bombing. However, Trinamool Congress rejected the accusations and denied any involvement in the incident.

Political clashes continue after election results

Political clashes have continued to surface in different parts of West Bengal since the Assembly election results were announced on 4th May. Reports of attacks, vandalism and violence involving workers from both the BJP and Trinamool Congress have emerged from several districts. Police officials said strict action would be taken against those responsible for disturbing law and order.