West Bengal: NIA nabs TMC leaders Sariul Sheikh and Yusuf Sheikh for Muslim mob violence against judicial officers in Malda

In the Malda violence case involving the gherao and harassment of 7 judicial officers in April this year in Mothabari, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Trinamool Congress president of Kaliachak-1 block, Sariul Sheikh and former TMC president of Sujapur region, Yusuf Sheikh. The arrest came after a long interrogation on Friday (8th May).

Ahead of the counting of votes for West Bengal state assembly elections, the NIA had sent notices to a total of nine leaders, including the election agent of Sujapur assembly candidate Sabina Yasmin, Abdur Rahman, block president Sariul Sheikh, former food superintendent Haji Ketabuddin Sheikh and Yusuf Sheikh.

Initially, the summoned individuals showed reluctance in appearing before the probe agency, saying that they were busy with vote counting; however, they were later compelled to respond.

During the interrogation of the now-arrested TMC leaders, Sariul and Yusuf, the NIA seized their mobile phones. The arrested duo was brought to Kolkata on Saturday. Sariul (some reports say Sadiul) Sheikh, a resident of Sultanganj under Kaliachak police station.

According to the probe agency, the arrested TMC leaders have been directly linked to the protests that blocked the cars of judicial officers in Mothabari and the blockade of the national highway near Sujapur Hospital. Sariul is reported to own a nursing home next to Sujapur Hospital. The protests that blocked the cars of judicial officers unfolded in front of this nursing home.

The NIA said that the TMC leaders have been arrested in connection with the detention of judicial officers inside the BDO office in Mothabari on 1st April 1 and the blocking of National Highway No. 12 at the Sujapur and Chowringhee intersection on the same night.

Another major arrest in the matter includes that of Manjir alias Bhola Sheikh, who lives in Halpara of Sujapur gram panchayat.

The NIA is now investigating what was the plan behind the blockade at five points on the national highway.