“World stood with India, but not Congress”: PM Modi slams Opposition over Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a blistering attack on the Congress during a Parliament debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor. “We had the support of the world, but sadly, not from the Congress,” he declared, slamming the opposition for its reluctance to back the armed forces during a critical time.

When the whole world stands with India, only Congress chooses to stand against it.

His remarks came after Congress leader P. Chidambaram questioned the government’s assertion that the terrorists were from Pakistan and cast doubts on the involvement of its deep state. Modi expressed deep disappointment, pointing out that out of 193 countries, only three stood with Pakistan, while the rest backed India.

Modi also rebuked Rahul Gandhi for citing Donald Trump and accusing the government of outsourcing foreign policy. “No global leader stopped us from acting in self-defence,” the PM said.

Home Minister Amit Shah echoed the sentiment, revealing forensic links between Pahalgam and the slain terrorists. “Earlier masterminds roamed free. Now, they can’t sleep,” he asserted, crediting Operation Sindoor for changing the rules of engagement.