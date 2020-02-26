Thursday, February 27, 2020
Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

The deceased IB constable has been identified as Ankit Sharma.

OpIndia Staff
Ankit Sharma's ID Card (Source: Amar Ujala)
The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau Constable has been recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital. The deceased constable has been identified as Ankit Sharma. His body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh. It is believed that he was beaten to death and later, the mob disposed of his body by dumping it in the drain.

The family of Ankit Sharma had been looking for him since Tuesday. His father, Ravinder Sharma, is also a head constable in the Intelligence Bureau. Ankit Sharma had joined the IB in 2017. As per reports, his rank was ‘security assistant’. His father has alleged that in addition to being beaten up, Ankit Sharma was also shot at. The body has been sent to GTB Hospital for a post mortem. An individual from Bihar, Deepak Kumar, has also been beaten to death by the rioters. He is originally from Salempur village in Bihar’s Bhojpur district and lived at Mandoli in Delhi.

Read: Pakistanis express their euphoria over the death of head constable Ratan Lal during the anti-CAA riots in Delhi

A head constable of Delhi Police has also died in the violence that ensued. Another was injured. The deceased policeman fell prey to a bullet wound. Massive riots erupted in Delhi on Monday and continued on Tuesday. The death toll has reached 20, countless more have been injured and the damage to property has been enormous.

