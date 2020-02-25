Pakistanis express their euphoria over the death of head constable Ratan Lal during the anti-CAA riots in Delhi

Wednesday, February 26, 2020
A cursory glance at the profiles of those rejoicing killing of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Singh in anti-CAA riots show most of them are from Pakistan.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal(Source: Zee News)
Even as violence gripped several parts of Delhi, some Pakistanis expressed their joy over the gruesome killing of the Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal by anti-CAA rioters. Scores of Pakistanis descended on the Times Now’s Facebook post on the unfortunate death of the policeman and conveyed their happiness over it.

Times Now post on the death of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal

While most of the Facebook users expressed their condolences on the death of the courageous policeman who succumbed to his injuries after bravely fighting the anti-CAA rioters on February 24, some morally depraved Pakistanis were ecstatic that an Indian policeman had lost his life in combat with the anti-CAA rioters in northeast Delhi. These Pakistanis reacted with “Haha” on Facebook to celebrate the death of the police official.

Pakistani Facebook users celebrating head constable Ratan Lal’s death

 

Pakistanis celebrating the death of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal

A cursory glance at their profiles show most of them are from Pakistan.

Pakistanis expressing happiness over death of Head Constable Ratan Lal in anti-CAA riots

One Rehan Gul was from Karachi, Pakistan.

Pakistanis expressing happiness over death of Head Constable Ratan Lal in anti-CAA riots

Gomal University is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

Pakistanis expressing happiness over death of Head Constable Ratan Lal in anti-CAA riots

Chiniot is in Punjab, Pakistan.

Pakistanis expressing happiness over death of Head Constable Ratan Lal in anti-CAA riots

Multan, too, is a province in Pakistan.

Several Muslim anti-CAA rioters went on a rampage after a clash broke out between Pro-CAA and Anti-CAA groups in Maujpur near Jeffrabad, thereby leading to open firing in an attempt to intimidate the cops countering the mob, heavy stone-pelting and vandalism of public property.

The police personnel were summoned to bring the situation under control. Amidst the riots, a video of a man opening fire at the police, and one policeman bravely standing in his way emerged. The shooter, identified as Shahrukh, is now under arrest.

However, while grappling with the bloodthirsty anti-CAA rioters, head constable Ratan Lal lost his life. Earlier, it was reported that Lal was killed after being mortally injured in stone-pelting. However, the autopsy report revealed that Lal was shot dead by the rioters. “A bullet was stuck in Ratan Lal’s body. It entered from left shoulder and went to the right shoulder. It was removed during autopsy,” the report said. “Ratan Lal was shot dead,” the autopsy report revealed.

Lal, 42, belonged to Fathepur Tihwali village in Rajasthan’s Sikar district. Lal is survived by his wife and three children. The Sikar resident had joined the Delhi Police as a constable in 1998. He married a Jaipur resident in 2004.

Anti-CAA protesters have long been toeing the Pakistani line. Earlier, “Jinnah wali Azadi” slogans resonated at Shaheen Bagh, where anti-CAA protesters illegally squatted over one of the busiest thoroughfares of Delhi. With the recent spate of violence in Delhi, the anti-CAA rioters once again pulled out a move out of Pakistani playbook, seeking to internationalise the new Citizenship Law while the US President is on his visit to India.

 

